Maduro bids to revive Venezuela's 'petro' cryptocurrency
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) — President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday decreed that airlines flying from Caracas must pay for fuel in Venezuela's ailing “petro” cryptocurrency, which he ordered to be more widely used in the cash-strapped South American country.
Maduro wants the virtual currency to become a widely used means of payment by Venezuelans, yet most people have no idea how to use it.
Risk-rating websites such as icoindex.com describe the petro as a “scam”.
But while the petro has failed to win investor confidence, other cryptocurrencies have proved hugely popular in Venezuela as a refuge against hyperinflation.
Maduro last December approved bonuses in petros for public employees and pensioners.
However, experts said the petros were quickly changed back to bolivars and then to other currencies.
The Government last week blocked the exchange of petros for bolivars.
Maduro did not specify whether the fuel payment measures introduced at Caracas airport concerned Venezuelan companies alone or if they extended to international carriers.
International links to Venezuela have been severely restricted since the beginning of a crippling economic crisis seven years ago.
The capital's Maiquetia Airport is still serviced by Air France, Iberia, Portugal's TAP, Air Europa, and Panama's Copa Airlines.
But there are no longer direct flights to the United States, due to sanctions imposed by Washington aimed at removing the socialist leader from power.
Caracas owes US$3.8 billion to international carriers, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy