2019 a boom year for JAs tourism industry

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) in its latest preliminary report has reported that the country's tourism industry last year saw increased earning between US$3.7 -US$3.8 billion or some US$500 million more than in 2018.



Aqa release stated that the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett while speaking at a recent press conference described the industry's performance as “spectacular and exciting”.



“The measure of tourism is both arrivals and earnings, but the most powerful part of it is the earnings, which have increased by US$1.8 billion in just over three years,” he said.



He outlined that the country has already outperformed, by 2,000, the projection to have 127,000 people employed in the sector by 2021, and that all the other targets are almost reached.



“The best part of our success is in the retention increase that we have had in the dollar,” Bartlett said.



This he said was by virtue of the country retaining 30 cents in every dollar earned in the industry, now trending at 40.8 cents indicting a 30 per cent increase.



He noted that the significant gains made were as a result of the Government's quick move to bring an end to the seasonality of tourism to make it an all-year activity that provides employment security to workers.

He reasoned that it was the input of all segments that accounted for the increase in revenues.



“It is the result of the stakeholders, the hoteliers and the little worker,” he added.



The minister further noted that in the coming weeks, ground will be broken for another 7,000 hotel rooms also adding that some 3,000 houses are under construction, “primarily focusing on workers in the tourist industry”.