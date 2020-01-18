Gayle, Fraser-Pryce crowned Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As expected, MVP athletes Tajay Gayle and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were crowned 2019 RJRGLEANER Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year at a glittering awards function at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Friday night.

Gayle easily copped the award following his stunning World Championships performance to cop gold in the men's long jump with 8.62m, which was the longest jump in the world for 10 years.

The 23-year-old Gayle bettered 2018 winner Fedrick Dacres, who won silver in the discus at the World Championships; Caribbean squash champion Christopher Binnie; Yona Knight-Wisdom, Pan American Games diving silver medallist; and another discus thrower, Travis Smikle.

Gayle now joins James Beckford who won in 1995, 1996 and 2003, as the second long jumper to win the prestigious award since it started in 1961.

Meanwhile, Fraser-Pryce, 33, won her fourth Sportswoman of the Year award following her gold medal run at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar last year.

It was a sensational return to the track as she won her fourth 100m World title in a world-leading 10.71 seconds after giving birth to her son in 2017.

Fraser-Pryce also won the award in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Fedrick Dacres and Shericka Jackson were named runners-up to the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year respectively.

Athletics has dominated the awards in its 58-year history with men now winning 30 times and the women 51 times.

Swimmer Alia Atkinson, who broke the dominance of athletics winners in 2014 and again in 2017 and 2018, was again shortlisted.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Rushell Clayton, Shanieka Ricketts, Notoya Goule, Elaine Thompson and Danielle Williams were the other nominees.

Fraser-Pryce also won the People's Choice Performance of the Year award.

Jamaica and West Indies fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh was presented with the Iconic award, while FIFA assistant referees Princess Brown-Muir and Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing picked up the Chairman's award.

Sherdon Cowan