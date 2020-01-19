Cocktail with— Carole Budhlall

We catch up with the affable Carole Budhlall, general manager at Kris An Charles Investments Co Ltd, a few days after her company's Glitz & Glam party. “It was awesome,” she shares, as we relive the experience in the lobby of the AC Hotel. “We had a fantastic time. We are very ambitious at Kris An Charles. Our team works hard to achieve our goals so they deserve to enjoy themselves.

”The promise of an enlightening conversation beckons...



What's the one thing that you look for when hiring?



A powerful driving force. When someone has a raison d'être that transcends the company's objectives they will do everything in their power to achieve both personally and professionally. I love to see my team members doing both.



How integral a role do you play in the day-to-day operations of Kris An Charles?



I am pretty involved, especially in marketing, but I also have the support of a strong management team that helps me get things done.



Would your message today to your younger self be any different than it was then?



Definitely! The wisdom of experience is priceless. Unfortunately, we do not appreciate this until we have gained experience ourselves, most usually at a cost, but so it is that each of us must make our own mistakes.

I used to worry a lot but now I would tell my younger self not to sweat the small stuff and get on with it.



What has been your most humbling experience career-wise?



Not being selected for a position for which I was told I did a great interview. I really thought that the job was mine.



Where's your happy place?



The beach.



Nature or Nurture?



Nurture. I strongly believe that any desired trait can be developed in a person who has the will to do so. Most people can do far more than they think they can and it is through personal awakening that we become attuned to our real capacity. If you think you can't, think again.



Is it more important to be liked or respected?



Sometimes we speak of these as if they are mutually exclusive, but are they?

Relationships are the fabric of life and likeability definitely makes building relationships easier. Respect allows you to have influence in a relationship, no matter the relative positions. Both are therefore important. If I had to choose, however, I would say I prefer to be respected. No matter what you do not everyone will like you and life still has to go on. Having a relationship predicated on respect will allow this to happen regardless of personal feelings.



What is your greatest fear?



Not living up to the expectations of motherhood, though I think mostly I place these on myself. The responsibility for shaping my son's life is to me one of my most important roles. I often wonder if I'm doing enough. Fortunately, my husband is a great father so hopefully together we are getting it right.



What book do you recommend most to others?



The Bible. Every facet of human existence is covered in the Bible and it can help us understand everything that happens in life. The problem that I think so many have with it is that truth is a mystery and it is not always understood by plain reading.



What lesson has been the hardest to learn?



I am a perfectionist by nature, so mediocrity is hard for me to deal with. Over time I've learned not to be so tough on myself and to not focus too much on details. In the end, people usually only remember the big things.



What food sums you up?



This is a hard one...maybe chocolate. Always good (winks).



What have you never understood?



Tyranny and other forms of abuse.



What's the one thing that might surprise people about you?



I'm a very warm person. I've always been told that I'm aloof but I'm really the total opposite.



Heels or flats?



Definitely 4” stilettos!



Jeans or an LBD?



Jeans because they can easily be dressed up or down, but every girl still needs her LBD.



Romantic movie or a comedy?



I love to laugh, so comedy.



Ballet recital or opera?



Ballet recital.



Finally, what's your personal credo?



Do it now!