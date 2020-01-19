My KINGSTON — JANUARY 19

What's your artistic thrust for 2020? To create new looks in many forms with an emphasis on textures, shapes and stories and colour will have its time and place. Imagery that reminds us to appreciate people, places and things without borders.

For those of us still getting used to the cacophony of colour in your work, how do we balance and/or appreciate black and white vs colour?

I like to use my black & white to immerse viewers into a fantasy world from a past time and colour as a world in the present and future. How would you define success? Success is being able to passionately do what one loves as often as one wishes without any deep concern for the cost of indulging in that passion.

Where is your happy place?

Wherever I have the tools, time and subject at hand to create what my heart tells me I should be doing.

Nature or Nurture?

Nature

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

Losing my sight. What's the one talent you yearn for?

The ability to heal. How do you respond to compliments?

With humlility and many times uncomfortably. What's the one bit of advice you got that you've never forgotten?

We arrive to this Earth with our integrity in place; we should leave with it in the same manner. What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

Patience.

What food sums up happiness?

The actual food could be so many things, but any meal shared with someone with an interesting story or interesting thought process.

What have you never understood?

Why people are unkind to others.

What's on your 2020 shopping list?

A new camera system with three specific lenses.