

LAVERN Edwards Sr only had one question for the perpetrator(s)who entered his yard and gunned down his son in Hermitage, St Andrew, yesterday morning.

“Why yuh kill mi son?” “Why mi never carry mi son go work this morning?” the father, who was too distraught at first to speak with the media, moaned.

Prior to him speaking with the Jamaica Observer, his aunt Jerome Vidal told reporters that minutes after 10:00 am her 18-year-old grandnephew, Lavern Edwards Jr, told her that his father had slapped him earlier that morning when he told him he was not going to work with him.

Minutes later he was killed.

That information deepened his father's sorrow.

All this time the father of four was kept busy answering calls on his cellular phone from several individuals curious to confirm the news of his son's murder.

Puffing on cigarettes, the father of four said: “They killed my son. Mi come see mi son lying down on his face in my driveway.”

When the calls subsided the grieving father, who was nailing pieces of board at a construction site off Hope Road when he was told that his son had been murdered, got up off the bench inside the yard and walked towards the police yellow tape used to cordon off the area as investigators processed the scene.

He returned a short time after.

“Why? Why? But mi a go dead fi mi son, Junior, ennuh,” he told the Observer, adding that his son began working with him on the construction site last year.

“Dem kill mi son to @**!!@*. Rohan, dem kill me son,” he told one of his colleagues.

“Baba dead, so weh mi can do bout dat? Start kill people fi dat?” the father questioned.

“Alright den, mi stop work ennuh bredda. It nah mek nuh sense. My son? Mi life done. A man kill mi son, bredda? Mi life done. Mi nuh have nuh sense again. Dem kill mi first pickney, Baba,” he continued.

“Mi nuh involve inna violence; why yuh kill mi son?” he asked again before pouring what appeared to be rum from a Wray & Nephew bottle and beverage from a Ting bottle into a plastic cup.

It did not take a second for him to gulp down the mixture.

“Why mi never carry mi son go a work dis morning? Dem shoot him kill him a mi gate. Weh yuh kill Baba fah? Baba shoot after yuh? Why yuh kill Baba? Yuh ever see di man shoot after you? Yuh ever see di man wid a gun? Why yuh kill mi son?” he shouted again.

“From a man kill Baba, him will kill anything. Innocent child!” he lamented.

When the Observer visited the community yesterday morning, Vidal told reporters that she saw Edwards Jr moments before he was killed.

“I was by my sister — me, mi sister, mi daughter, my niece and her little baby boy, he is two years old, were there — and we asked him why him never go to work with his father this morning and him say ... 'tru mi nuh go work dis morning mi father lick mi'. And him show mi him han' an mi say you shoulda still jump inna di car and go work with him. Him say alright, tomorrow he will go to work,” Vidal recalled.

“…Mi sister cook some food and thing, gave him some garbage fi carry out and by time him carry out the garbage and come back in and she say 'Tonguie (Edwards Jr's alias) tek dem vegetable deh and go put it in yuh father fridge, he took the vegetable and him go through the door — it not even far, about three step down from the father doorway — and by time a just bare shot mi hear. When mi hear di shot mi know say a inna di yard, right at the doorway, so we just lie down wid di baby cause we never want the baby to go out,” Vidal recounted.

She said that when the explosions subsided she began called out to her niece, who was next-door.

However, the woman said the niece did not reply.

“Little after mi hear she started to cry out. A so we run out and see him at the gate,” she said, adding that her grandnephew, who would have been 19 on February 1, was not involved in any wrongdoing.

According to her, he could not kill a fly.