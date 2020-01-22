PHOTO: CARIF 2020

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (centre) greets CIBC FirstCaribbean CEO Colette Delaney and Managing Director Nigel Holness at the opening of the fourth Caribbean Infrastructure Finance Forum (CARIF) yesterday at AC Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

The two-day event is a gathering of policymakers, developers, investors, providers of financing, regional public sector leaders, and international infrastructure powerhouses designed to map out the region's infrastructure needs to the international market and explore what can be done to attract international capital to address those needs.