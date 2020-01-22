Youngsters accused of housebreaking face court

ONE of two youngsters accused of breaking into a house and stealing over $500,000 worth of clothes and accessories was offered $200,000 bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Friday.



The accused, Nicholas McKoy, who is of a Kingston 13 address, and his co-accused Akeem Smith, have been charged with housebreaking, conspiracy and larceny.



The court heard that the complainant locked his house and went to work on December 20. About 5 o'clock that afternoon, the dwelling was broken into.



After receiving information, the complainant reported the matter to the police.

The police subsequently spoke to Smith, otherwise known as Ringo.



The court heard that Smith took the police to three locations.

A bag of clothes was found at the first location, another bag of clothes was found on a roof at the second location and the the third location was McKoy's house.



It is alleged that McKoy, otherwise called Pappi, took the police to a location where the complainant identified a Fossil watch.



Smith, 19, and McKoy, who ushered in his eighteenth birthday behind bars, were then taken to Hunts Bay Police Station.



When the matter was mentioned last Friday, McKoy's attorney Shannon Clarke told the court that her client was not guilty and that none of the items were taken from him.



The clerk of the court disclosed that the case file was incomplete and that the prosecution was opposing bail until its completion.



Noting that it was her first time appearing for the accused, Clarke told the court that she had not received disclosure.



In an attempt to secure bail for her client, McKoy told the court that McKoy's mother, who was present in court, is in control of him.



Clarke told the court that McKoy's mother had registered him at HEART/Trust NTA.



However, when Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks asked her when he is expected to begin his course, she was unable to provide a date.



The judge, before repeating the question, told the mother of five that the skills training agency usually enrol students every term.



The mother told the court that she took her son to the agency when he was 17 years old and was told that representatives would have contacted her. She said, however, that she would return to the agency.



Crooks then explained to her that he could keep her son in custody, where he would receive an education.



Prior to granting McKoy bail and setting a return date, Crooks assured the mother that if she is unable to provide a progress report on February 10, 2020, McKoy's bail would be revoked.



McKoy is to report to Hunts Bay Police Station on Mondays and Fridays between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. A curfew order was also put in place as part of his bail conditions.



Meanwhile, Smith, who said he was unable to recall his attorney's name, was assigned to an attorney. An antecedent report was order into his background.



— Racquel Porter