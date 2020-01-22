Where are the Democratic candidates with energy in the US?

Dear Editor,



Now that the Democratic Party has whittled down the field of presidential candidates we are left with an array of all white candidates who:



1. do not look like America;

2. except for Bernie Sanders, have no ability to inspire the electorate; and

3. lack a holistic view of where to take the country in the 21st century.



The field includes Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer. But where is the energy? Which of these know how to inspire people to earn a large turnout at the polls?



The problem for the Democrats is that in the coming election some voters will vote for Donald Trump no matter what, while others will vote against him because of their hate for him. In terms of numbers both sides cancel out each other.



The problem is that beating Trump requires a candidate who can inspire those who stayed home in 2016 as well as get out new voters. None of the candidates in the Iowa debate know how to do this.



Bernie Sanders can fill a stadium with 30,000 people, but he is out of favour with the Democratic establishment because he is a democratic socialist.



There is no better way to energise voters than to debate issues that affect them in their daily lives. Why isn't Marianne Williamson's proposal for a Department of Children to help the millions of traumatised children at the forefront of the debate? Or Andrew Yang's Universal Basic Income, which is designed to stop the export of jobs? Or Tulsi Gabbard's advocacy of ending regime change wars? They are not even included in the debates.



The purpose of the primaries is to give the candidates a chance to express their vision for the country.

The candidates seem stuck in 20th century politics in which you treat the economy like a machine and apply incremental fixes at the edges.



Twenty-first century problems require a more holistic vision in which you look below the water line and treat the causes as well as the symptoms. For example, Medicare for all insurance is necessary but leaves open the question as to why Americans are more sickly than people in other developed countries, a view which is outside the purview of the candidates.



Contrary to what the candidates say, the mission in the 2020 election should not only be to beat Trump. The current problems did not start with Trump and will remain even if Trump is defeated.

So how do the Democrats plan to deal with the corrupting influence of money in politics, poverty, racial reconciliation, the millions of traumatised and hungry children, the bloated defence budget, the environmental racism and the need for the pursuit of peace in a very unstable world?



Once again, the Democrats are squandering an opportunity to make a case as to why people should vote for them and seem more concerned in finding a 'moderate' candidate whom they see as more electable, a strategy that has proved in the past to be an election loser.



Sadly, in 2020, there might be a high cost incurred in losing in the form of four more years of Donald Trump.



Victor A Dixon

victoradixon@yahoo.com