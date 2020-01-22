Where are the pedestrian crossings?
Dear Editor,
I must commend the Government on the road infrastructure and improvement project over the past number of years.
However, a question comes to mind when looking at these proposed and ongoing improvement: What consideration was given for pedestrians?
I have been traversing around the areas of construction during my daily commute, especially on the Hagley Park Road section of improvement. It has been observed that there are no pedestrian crossing allocated along these roads, especially the Hagley Park Road stretch.
It has become a matter of great importance to me because I have seen people, including our children, crossing these roads oblivious of traffic and the danger associated with the crossing these major thoroughfares.
Road improvements are always happily accepted and appreciated because it attempts to normalise and improve our driving experience. However, motorists are not the only users of the roads and every motorist at some point are pedestrians.
With that said, I would hope that the Government will consider and/or implement the marking of the pedestrian crossing to alleviate serious accidents involving motorists and pedestrians. If not, pedestrians would have to continue risking their lives and limbs at the price of these careless and reckless drivers.
Tameka A. Samuels
tamja32@hotmail.com
