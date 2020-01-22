Do different immigration rules apply for Harry and Meghan?
Jamaica To Canada
Dear Mr Brown,
I do not understand how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can just decide to live in Canada like that. Don't they have to be approved under an immigration programme like everyone else? Neither of the two is a citizen of Canada.
— AV
Dear AV:
After relinquishing their royal titles, it is reported that Prince Harry (British citizen) and Meghan Markle (American citizen) will spend time living in Canada.
Although it is unclear how long they wish to remain in Canada, they could:
• Live in Canada six months at a time without formal paperwork;
• Apply for work visas;
• Apply for permanent residency.
There are no provisions in Canada for the royal family with regards to immigration. In order to become legal permanent residents of Canada they would need to apply using the normal immigration processes. Permanent residency could then lead to applying for citizenship.
Without having consulted with the couple personally, to get a deep understanding of their background, I can mention a few general options.
It has been reported that Markle is already a permanent resident of Canada, based on years of living in Canada as an actress. If that is true, then she would be able to sponsor Prince Harry and her dependent child under family class.
However, if Markle is not a permanent resident the easiest option available would be to live in Canada for six months at a time.
Federal skilled worker
Markle could possibly qualify under Express Entry as a federal skilled worker based on her age, education level, and her significant work experience.
Self-employment
Markle could also apply for the self-employment category, based on her work in the arts or sports, as this category is not tied to an employer.
Business
There is also an option of applying through a business immigration programme. The Canadian Government offers a start-up visa programme for applicants whose business ideas have been backed by a venture capital fund, angel investor group, or business incubator.
Humanitarian or compassionate grounds
They could request permanent residency based on humanitarian or compassionate grounds, although this is probably not the best strategy, as it is normally rare and exceptional cases that are successful.
Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.
Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy