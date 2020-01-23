Western SPORT DIARY — JANAURY 23

TODAY

St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League

Granville FC vs Club Ville@ Granville Community Centre - 3:00 pm

Heights FC vs Violet Kickers @UDC field - 3:00 pm



FRIDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Third-place play-offs U-16/U-19@ Cricket Club - 2:30 pm



St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

MoBay City vs Paradise FC@ UDC field- 3:00 pm



SATURDAY

ISSA/Grace Headley Cup cricket competition

Zone A

Cornwall College vs Green Pond -10:00 am

Cambridge High vs Herbert Morrison-10:00 am

Godfrey Stewart vs St James High-10:00 am



JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Wadadah FC vs Hopewell United @Wespow Park- 3:00 pm



SUNDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

FC Reno vs Coopers Pen@ Frome-3:00 pm

Montego Bay United vs Super Star FC @ Wespow Park- 3:00 pm

Faulkland FC vs Falmouth United @ Jarrett Park- 3:00 pm

Sandals South Coast vs Lilliput Rovers @ Crocs Lawn- 3:00 pm

Harmony FC vs George's Plain@ Bounty Hall- 3:00 pm



MONDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball final

Game One Under -16 @ MoBay Cricket Club - 2:30 pm

Game One Under-19 @ MoBay Cricket Club - 4:00 pm



St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League

Montego Bay Boys Club vs Irwin FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm



TUESDAY

St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Division One

Marl Road FC vs Norwood Strikers- UDC - 3:00 pm



Zone A WEDNESDAY

ISSA/Grace Headley Cup cricket competition

Cornwall College vs Godfrey Stewart - 10:00 am

St James High vs Cambridge High - 10:00 am

Herbert Morrison vs Green Pond - 10:00 am



ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball final

Game Two Under-16@ MoBay Cricket Club 2:30 pm

Game Two Under-19@ MoBay Cricket Club 4:00 pm



St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League

Cambridge FC vs Reggae Youths @UDC field - 3:00 pm

