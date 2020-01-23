Western SPORT DIARY — JANAURY 23
TODAY
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League
Granville FC vs Club Ville@ Granville Community Centre - 3:00 pm
Heights FC vs Violet Kickers @UDC field - 3:00 pm
FRIDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Third-place play-offs U-16/U-19@ Cricket Club - 2:30 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
MoBay City vs Paradise FC@ UDC field- 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
ISSA/Grace Headley Cup cricket competition
Zone A
Cornwall College vs Green Pond -10:00 am
Cambridge High vs Herbert Morrison-10:00 am
Godfrey Stewart vs St James High-10:00 am
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Wadadah FC vs Hopewell United @Wespow Park- 3:00 pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
FC Reno vs Coopers Pen@ Frome-3:00 pm
Montego Bay United vs Super Star FC @ Wespow Park- 3:00 pm
Faulkland FC vs Falmouth United @ Jarrett Park- 3:00 pm
Sandals South Coast vs Lilliput Rovers @ Crocs Lawn- 3:00 pm
Harmony FC vs George's Plain@ Bounty Hall- 3:00 pm
MONDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball final
Game One Under -16 @ MoBay Cricket Club - 2:30 pm
Game One Under-19 @ MoBay Cricket Club - 4:00 pm
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League
Montego Bay Boys Club vs Irwin FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Division One
Marl Road FC vs Norwood Strikers- UDC - 3:00 pm
Zone A WEDNESDAY
ISSA/Grace Headley Cup cricket competition
Cornwall College vs Godfrey Stewart - 10:00 am
St James High vs Cambridge High - 10:00 am
Herbert Morrison vs Green Pond - 10:00 am
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball final
Game Two Under-16@ MoBay Cricket Club 2:30 pm
Game Two Under-19@ MoBay Cricket Club 4:00 pm
St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League
Cambridge FC vs Reggae Youths @UDC field - 3:00 pm
