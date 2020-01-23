Heights FC, Violet Kickers clash in St James FA Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Heights FC will take on former champions Violet Kickers in what is expected to be a competitive game, as the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Major League continues at the UDC field this today.



Both teams were semi-finalists last season, and could make it back to the top four.

Also today, Granville FC and Club Ville FC will meet at the Granville Community Centre — both seeking their first win.



Heights FC will be going after back-to-back wins after beating Somerton FC in their opening game.



Violet Kickers had a slow start and trailed Bogue FC 0-2 at the half-time break before rallying to earn a draw, and will hope to take that momentum into today's game.



Granville FC, who are playing in the Major League for the first time in almost a decade, drew their first game 0-0, while Club Ville who were promoted from the Division One, lost their game, beaten 0-1 by Irwin FC.



On Monday, Melbourne Mind Game took over the lead in Zone Two after blanking Bogue FC 3-0 at the UDC field, moving to four points, one more than Heights FC.



Melbourne Mind Game scored all three of their goals in the first half through Junior Morgan in the 11th minute, Ryan Cameron in the 15th minute and Trevon Allen in the 29th minute.



In the other game played on Monday, at Somerton Community Centre in south St James, Somerton FC and Fire House FC played out a 0-0 draw, the second straight for the promoted Fire House FC.