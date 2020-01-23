PHOTO: For you, Tryall

Kerrie Baylis (right), head of wealth management, Barita Investments Limited,

title sponsor of the Taste of Tryall fund-raiser, presents the symbolic cheque

of $1,350,000 to Manuela Goren of the Tryall Fund. The donation, which was

made during the annual Taste of Tryall event held last Saturday in Hanover,

will go towards education and health for children in the parish.

(Photo: Aceion Cunningham).

