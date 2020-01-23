MoBay chamber seeks to acquire own premises

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Fed up with renting properties to conduct its operations for nearly nine decades, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Janet Silvera, says the time has come for the chamber to acquire its own premises.



“The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce plans to build a new facility that will better endorse and advance our community. It [building] will comfortably seat people, provide adequate space for our operational needs, and complement our sustainability and goals,” Silvera said.



“It breaks my heart to know that after 87 years of such an illustrious existence, the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry does not have its own home —we are still renting.



“We have outgrown our current location and a new building with a customised design can result in increased productivity; new chances for collaboration and interaction; improved morale; and even a better organisation.”



She revealed that the MBCCI has already started leveraging “our networks to identity land space and to raise the necessary funds for construction”.



“We have been in deep conversations with land owners, prominent business owners, and a renowned Montegonian, who is an engineer.

Whoever helps to sponsor this structure, whether in cash or kind, their names will find pride of place on the building, as well as in the various rooms,” Silvera remarked.



She added that the MBCCI has already reached out to three investors who “seem very ready to invest in this project”.



“We are looking for many more [investors]. We are truly, truly excited about this project,” she stressed.



The proposed building will not only house MBCCI activities, but is expected to generate revenue from the renting of commercial spaces on the property.



Silvera was speaking at the first quarterly meeting of the MBCCI, held at the S Hotel in Montego Bay, last week.