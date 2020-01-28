To say that the world has changed immeasurably since the heady days of superpower rivalry is an understatement.

But, with the fall of the Berlin Wall, Cold War bellicosity has ended, and there is now a more pragmatic approach to the relationship between Eastern and Western societies.

Insofar as America can be called a superpower, there is just now one such remaining power, with China, not Russia, being the most immediate prospect of becoming the other real superpower.

Since the break-up of the Russian Federation — the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) — Russia is now a broken shell of its former self.



Despite the braggadocio of Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is not far-fetched to say that Russia is now a mere Third World country desperately trying to put on the garbs of respectability of a fully developed nation.

The country has come to realise that having a big military with sophisticated, modern weaponry does not grant it automatic superpower status.

It is true that the country has vast untapped natural resources, but it has serious governance problems which have put the Rule of Law in serious doubt.

Since the time of Putin, the rule by oligarchs has ensured that the corrupt use of natural and State resources are concentrated in the hands of a ruling elite. Putin's recent arrogation of more power to himself will ensure a diminished Russian presence in the world.



It is in the context of the ease in East-West tensions and the new pragmatism in the relationship among states that Jamaica's foreign policy is to be viewed or reviewed.

In the heyday of the Cold War, small states like Jamaica were challenged to stake out a position in their support of communist or erstwhile socialist experiments and liberal democracy with its insistence on democratic ideals and freedom.

From very early Alexander Bustamante of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) declared, in his inimitable, chest-thumping style, that Jamaica is with the West.

This placed Jamaica solidly in the camp of the United States and other liberal European states.



Jamaican foreign policy from that time has largely been shaped by western liberal ideals at the centre of its focus.

We have had moments when this ideal was questioned and brought under severe strain.

The most obvious, of course, came when Michael Manley was elected prime minister of Jamaica in 1976 on the platform of democratic socialism.

Many Jamaicans became concerned with his dalliance with Cuban communist dictator, Fidel Castro, and his boast to follow Castro to the mountaintop.

This seeming flirtation with communism led the United States to become more involved in our local politics.

The tension reached tipping point in the 1980 General Election when over 800 people were slaughtered in political violence between the two parties. Edward Seaga of the JLP won a massive landslide victory.



Today, again with the break-up of the Soviet Union and the waning of communist influence around the world, small states like Jamaica are faced with certain challenges.

The lines of demarcation between East and West are no longer clearly drawn.

Globalisation, with attendant technology, has reduced the world to a global village where the free exchange of goods and services (trade) is concerned.

The small State that survives in this reconfigured world is the one that can studiously and sensibly navigate the treacherous undercurrents of this global sea of competing interests, without selling its soul to the highest bidder.



It is really against this background that the visit of Michael Pompeo, the US secretary of state, is to be understood.

There was the usual apoplexy about Jamaica's seeming dalliance with its emerging great Eastern counterpart, China.

This fevered anxiety could be seen in rhetorical questions asked by the secretary.

He was concerned about Jamaica accepting “easy money” from the Chinese.

“What good is it if it feeds corruption and undermines your rule of law?” As if that did not sink in, he further asked: “What good are those investments if, in fact, they ruin your environment and don't create jobs for your people?”

These may be appropriate questions to ask, but one hopes they are not attempts to lecture us on the propriety of our relationship with the Chinese.

We do not need such lecture, especially from the United States, as presently constituted, given its abdication of interest in the region under President Donald Trump's avowed “America First” policy.

Had it not been for the Chinese we would not have had the infrastructural development assistance as we have had it. And that “easy money” of which Pompeo speaks is not all that easy.

Jamaican taxpayers will have to repay it, at least most of it.



I believe the Andrew Holness-led Administration has been handling well the balancing act of not overtly infuriating either power while at the same time not selling out the country's sovereignty, which Michael Manley over four decades ago warned is not for sale. The prime minister is playing the game right.

He has seized on asserting the pragmatism of Jamaica's self-interest as primary in any intersection of the country's foreign policy with East and West.

He acknowledges that the world has changed and that Jamaica has to be very proactive in seeking its own interests or be prepared to wither on the vines of inaction.

This would not be good for the country.



It is good when we can be friends with the Chinese as well as the Americans in this globalised village.

Mutual respect must be the order of the day. Jamaica has always performed above its pay grade and its weight in international affairs, and this is well understood by our leading partners abroad.



We must join hands with those who can help us while being very leery of those who may want to exploit us.

There is hardly any difference between the approaches of our two major political parties in building international relationships.

This is good and must continue. From time to time there is nostalgia on the part of the People's National Party (PNP) to return to the (in) glorious days of democratic socialism, but one senses that they know that those days are over.

They have to get in line with the new political and economic pragmatism that has emerged on the world stage. Or perish in their bunkers.



John O “Jackie” Minott



This column would like to take this opportunity to express condolence to the family of John “Jackie” Minott on the death of their beloved family member. Jackie blazed a pioneering trail for aspiring entrepreneurs in central Manchester, especially in the area of the coffee industry. He was among the first to see the value of agro-processing in the development of the agricultural sector and its importance to the national economy. May his soul rest in peace in the repose of the God in whom I know he believed. Rest well, Jackie. Good batting.



