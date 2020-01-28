PHOTO: Remembering Kobe

LOS ANGELES, USA — Bryan Esparaza and her daughter Amelia, four, pause in front of a mural put up of Kobe Bryant and his daughter along Pickford Street in Los Angeles, United States. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT