5 injured in explosion at Villa Road Primary School
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Five people were yesterday hospitalised following a fire at Villa Road Primary School here during the delivery of cooking gas to the canteen.
The school board chairman Trevor Heaven said three canteen workers and two employees of Petcom were injured.
“During the delivery of LPG gas from Petcom to our canteen tank there was a leak and a subsequent explosion, which caused a fire. A number of our teammates were rushed to hospital with burns — one male and two females, along with two males from Petcom,” said Heaven.
They reportedly sustained first- and third-degree burns.
The incident, which took place about 10:00 am, resulted in staff transferring students to a nearby residential property.
“For the safety of our children and our staff they were evacuated from the school compound. No student was hurt during the fire. I am hoping for the best for those injured,” Heaven added. “We are now evaluating to see how best we can get to reopen our school.”
Principal Brent James was grateful for the support from residents in the community in accommodating the students and staff.
“It is a reflection of the relationship that we have with the community. We give God thanks that no lives were lost. All students are accounted for, so the concern is for the members of staff who got injured along with members from the Petcom team,” said James.
He said the damage to the school's compound was not extensive and he was hopeful that classes would resume today.
