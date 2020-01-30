Sport Dairy — January 30



TODAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Bogue FC vs Fire House FC@ UDC field-3:00pm

Somerton FC vs Violet Kickers@ Somerton-3:00pm



FRIDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Discipline FC vs Catherine Hall@ UDC field-3:00pm

King Gate FC vs Sam Sharpe@ Anchovy High-3:00pm



SATURDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Wadadah FC vs FC Reno@ Wespow Park- 3:00pm



SUNDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Faulkland FC vs Montego Bay United@ Jarrett Park -3:00pm

Hopewell United vs Sandals South Coast@ Orchard Sports Complex- 3:00pm

Falmouth United vs Harmony FC @Elleston Wakeland Centre-3:00pm

Lilliput Rovers vs Coopers Pen@ Spot Valley High- 3:00pm

George's Plain FC vs Super Star FC@ Llandilo Sports Complex -3:00pm



MONDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Reggae Youths vs Granville FC@ UDC field- 3:00pm

Irwin FC vs Cambridge FC@ Irwin High- 3:00pm



TUESDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Paradise FC vs Flankers FC@ UDC field- 3:00pm



WEDNESDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Marl Road FC vs Seba FC@ UDC field-3:00pm

