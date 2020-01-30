Sport Dairy — January 30
TODAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Bogue FC vs Fire House FC@ UDC field-3:00pm
Somerton FC vs Violet Kickers@ Somerton-3:00pm
FRIDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Discipline FC vs Catherine Hall@ UDC field-3:00pm
King Gate FC vs Sam Sharpe@ Anchovy High-3:00pm
SATURDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Wadadah FC vs FC Reno@ Wespow Park- 3:00pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Faulkland FC vs Montego Bay United@ Jarrett Park -3:00pm
Hopewell United vs Sandals South Coast@ Orchard Sports Complex- 3:00pm
Falmouth United vs Harmony FC @Elleston Wakeland Centre-3:00pm
Lilliput Rovers vs Coopers Pen@ Spot Valley High- 3:00pm
George's Plain FC vs Super Star FC@ Llandilo Sports Complex -3:00pm
MONDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Reggae Youths vs Granville FC@ UDC field- 3:00pm
Irwin FC vs Cambridge FC@ Irwin High- 3:00pm
TUESDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Paradise FC vs Flankers FC@ UDC field- 3:00pm
WEDNESDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Marl Road FC vs Seba FC@ UDC field-3:00pm
