Catherine Hall, King Gate seek more points in St JFA Div One
Former champions Catherine Hall FC and King Gate FC will be seeking their second win respectively, when the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One competition continues tomorrow with two games.
Catherine Hall will meet Discipline FC in a Zone One game at the UDC field, while King Gate FC and Sam Sharpe will meet in a Zone Two game at Anchovy High, both games set to kick-off at 3:00pm.
The Garfield Anderson-coached Catherine Hall will be seeking to rebound from a loss to leaders Flanker FC after winning their opening game.
Discipline FC have lost their only game played so far and will hope to rebound with a win tomorrow.
King Gate are yet to win on the field as they were awarded points after Seba FC failed to show up, then lost to Norwood Strikers, and will play a Sam Sharpe team coming off a 1-0 win over Seba FC.
Paradise FC recorded their first win of the season after beating MoBay City FC 3-1 at the UDC field on last Friday.
Carlon Morris scored twice in the game for Paradise FC as they rebounded from their opening loss to Catherine Hall FC.
Paradise FC raced to a 3-0 lead with Morris scoring in the fifth and 11th minutes and Omario Kelvin scoring in the 11th minute.
Ryan Barker got one for MoBay City FC in the 42nd minute.
