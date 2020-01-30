PHOTO: Looking for a pass

Herbert Morrison Technical's Davaughn Campbell (right) looks for a pass to a teammate as York Castle High's Desmond Pinnock guards him in Monday's Game One of the ISSA Western Conference boys' Under-19 basketball best-ofthree finals at the Montego Bay Cricket Club in St James. Campbell scored 14 points and Herbert Morrison won the game 60-35. (Photo: Paul Reid)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT