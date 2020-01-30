West Igloo set for Luxe Beach on February 9

NEGRIL, Hanover — The second staging of West Igloo billed as 'Jamaica's Hottest Cooler Party' is set for February 9, at the picturesque Island Luxe Beach Park in Negril.



Dwight Troupe, lead promoter, Dreamworx Entertainment, producers of the event, explained that West Igloo was created with the intent to build an event that would cover different parishes across western Jamaica, and ultimately replicated in as many parishes as possible.



“We have four stagings planned and confirmed for this year. We know the event has legs and an appeal to it that will allow us to replicate it in different areas and still get the desired results,” said a confident Troupe.



“We are looking for this event to grow into a recognised brand and a highly anticipated fixture on the entertainment calendar and we are putting together the right mix of inputs to generate the best party experience. It's a cooler party, so that gives a level of control to the patrons who have the option to bring their own beverages.”



He argued that the choice of venue is also of importance, and stressed that the entertainment package for the event is first class.



“The support we got for our first staging was unprecedented; scores of patrons turned out and that was an indication of how well the concept is connecting with persons. The feedback was excellent too and this is important to our team as we value patron comfort and their satisfaction,” said Troupe.



The February staging of the event will feature reggae artiste Jahvillani.



“He [Jahvillani] has been trending and creating waves in support on the ground and gaining popularity and momentum in the dancehall space with an array of hits in the last six months that have connected well with our target group; so it was an easy decision to add him to the line-up,” said Troupe.



“West Igloo is also a platform to showcase upcoming artistes, so we will also have performances from Felony Music and Sadike.”



Entertainment will be further heightened with musical selections from popular DJs Dexta Peppa, Smoke Infinity and Miller Xtreme.