'A cry for help'

DUNCANS, Trelawny — As the nimbostratus clouds gather over the community of Duncans late Monday afternoon, 64-year-old Paulette Walters looked to the heavens and prayed a silent prayer.

Although badly in need of the water - for domestic purposes - that the clouds would produce, she is fully cognisant that a downpour could spell disaster, because if it came, her rickety termite-infested house would undoubtedly be flooded, and cause further damage to her belongings.

But, while her prayer for no rain was answered on Monday, the mother of eight who currently lives in the dilapidated house with his 20-year-old son under less than ideal conditions in the Kettering area of Duncans, has experienced severe discomfort due to rains.

“Whenever the rain comes the whole of the inside of it [house] wet up mi and mi son things them, even mi bed and the barrels then dat mi store mi things in… the house really stay bad, but mi can't afford to fix it,” said the unemployed mother of eight children.

She added that whenever it rains she has to “seek refuge” by her daughter who lives nearby.



But staying by her daughter, she noted, is not convenient as she lives in a two-room building with her children and spouse.

Walters' neighbour, Eartha Johnson, told the Jamaica Observer West that the 64-year-old mother is badly in need of a house, stressing that the existing structure in which she has been living for decades is beyond repairs, and could crumble at any time.

“As you can see the house is in a terrible state, it cannot be repaired, she needs a new a house urgently,” said Johnson, pointing to the wooden structure which consists mainly of rotten boards and corrosive zinc sheeting.

“It's the bushes that hold up the top of the house, it [house] really don't has a roof, so whenever it rains, her bed gets wet and she is flooded out, she is desperately in need,” Johnson stressed.

Johnson said Walters has been living under such conditions for almost 30 years.

“She has been lived there for a very, very long time, infact, she has raised all her children there,” she told the Observer West.

And seeing the plight of Walters, a sympathetic Johnson, along with several other of her neighbours, including pensioner Celestina

Gibson, have embarked on a campaign to seek help for the desperate woman.

But, their search for help, so far, is yet to bear fruit.

“She [Walters] is a very quiet, nice and friendly person. She makes no worries. If it was she alone there would be no worries and anything like that in the area. And we love her…. you see the little old house there, a there she have all of her children, and it comes to a time now where she can't make it, and her condition is very bad, so we are asking please for help for her. We would be very, very grateful,” said a passionate Gibson.

Walter's daughter, Samantha Davis, is also appealing for help for her mother, and is grateful for the efforts being made by her neighbours to get help for her.

“She [Walters] has been living there all of her life, and if I could afford it, I would really, really help her, because the house really stay bad.

I am really thankful for Miss Sally[ Johnson] and Miss Daisy [Gibson] who are pushing hard to get help for her, because mi really want to see her get out of there [house].

So far, they haven't received any help for her, but they are still trying, and I am thankful,” said a teary-eyed Davis.