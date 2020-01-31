AMCHAM to work more closely with the US Embassy

US Ambassador Donald Tapia says the US Embassy will be working closely with the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM) on the upcoming Trade Americas 2020 Trade mission to Jamaica in June.



He was speaking on Tuesday, January 28 at the 10th annual AMCHAM Business and Civic Leadership Awards for Excellence at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday.



Tapia, who is AMCHAM's honorary chairman, said he is particularly proud of the close collaboration between the embassy and AMCHAM, and believes the relationship will grow even closer with the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Chamber.

This MOU will allow AMCHAM to collaborate and provide commercial services to US companies looking for partners and business opportunities in Jamaica.



“AMCHAM does far more than promoting investment, trade and business cooperation between the United States and the world.

Through commercial ties you also reinforce the people-to-people ties between our countries which are the foundation of our relationship,” noted the ambassador.



The event saw hotelier and entrepreneur Kevin Hendrickson receiving the AMCHAM President's Award, which is given to a distinguished business leader and philanthropist who has made significant contribution to Jamaica's development.



Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The AMCHAM Lifetime Achievement Award recognises individuals who have made considerable and lasting contributions to economic and social progress in Jamaica through ethical leadership and community building activities.



In her remarks, AMCHAM President Ann-Dawn Young Sang noted that AMCHAM is the only organisation in Jamaica that can connect businesses via the largest federated business organisation in the world, the United States Chamber of Commerce, of which AMCHAM Jamaica is a member.



With AMCHAM offices in more than 116 countries worldwide, AMCHAM Jamaica members will have access to over 20,000 companies to seek trade and investment opportunities.



Young Sang also pointed out that AMCHAM Jamaica is a member of the Association of American Chambers of Commerce of Latin America and the Caribbean (AACCLA) which has 28 offices in the region.



The AMCHAM Business & Civic Leadership Awards & Gala seek to celebrate, highlight and encourage those who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement.

The goal of the awards is to showcase businesses, individuals and non-profit organisations that are driving and achieving economic and social progress in Jamaica through ethical leadership, stewardship and community building activities.



Awards were presented in two major categories:



The AMCHAM Jamaica Award of Excellence for Civic leadership which recognises sustained commitment by individuals and non-profits to national and community development evidenced by the funding and engagement in projects that enhance development, demonstrate and engender civic responsibility.



The AMCHAM Jamaica Award of Excellence for Corporate Social Responsibility which recognises corporate social responsibility by companies operating in Jamaica.



Tuesday winners were:



AMCHAM Jamaica Award of Excellence for Civic leadership (Individuals)

1st place — Donovan English

2nd place — Dr Guna Muppuri



AMCHAM Jamaica Award of Excellence for Civic leadership (Foundations)

1st Sagicor Foundation

2nd Digicel Jamaica Foundation



AMCHAM Jamaica Award of Excellence for Corporate Social Responsibility (Small Organisations)

1st Proven Investments

2nd tTech Limited



AMCHAM Jamaica Award of Excellence for Corporate Social Responsibility (Large Organisations)

1st Sagicor Group

2nd NCB Foundation