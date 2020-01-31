Millennials looking to infrastructure investments on Jamaican stock market

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has had some of the highest returns in the world, giving rise to a new generation of Jamaican investors who have cashed in on the JSE's global phenomenon.



Over the last five years the JSE has cemented its place as the world's top-performing market, with total gains of over 600 per cent.

As a result, the country is witnessing unprecedented stock trading from millennials whose use of online technology has given a greater understanding of investment, as well as the ability to trade stocks from the comfort of one's home.



Nevertheless, there is still some hesitation from those who are unfamiliar with trading and whose incomes cannot support higher-risk trades.



NCB Capital Markets Ltd has been paving the way for low-risk investments by offering local investors opportunities to earn from local infrastructure. As a result, Jamaicans will soon be able to invest in public structures and services such as roads, ports, and utility companies.



Many Jamaicans have gravitated toward stocks to bolster their incomes and are participating in a growing culture of investment with the aim of building long-term wealth.

Dwight Jackson, who is the manager of origination and structure at NCB Capital Markets, suggests that those who want to earn from investing but can't afford the risk could find investing in infrastructural assets an ideal opportunity to get relatively high returns with relatively very low risk.



“Infrastructure is like a business that is constantly performing,” Jackson explained.

“When you invest in roads, you earn based on how much that road is used.

If you invest in ports, you earn based on how much that port is used.

These public facilities are never without a steady flow of activity.

They don't fluctuate with trends; they are regular earners with attractive returns.”



According to CEO of NCB Capital Markets Steven Gooden, 2020 will provide unique opportunities for Jamaicans to own public property, thus giving citizens more say in how affairs are managed.

He says national developments continue to provide some of the most secure opportunities as they are not affected by factors like competition, making them even more stable.



“If you invest in a business that does not have a 'moat' or some kind of barrier to entry, then that company's performance can easily be affected by competition,” Gooden stated.

“Infrastructure like a tolled highway does not have much competition because it is natural monopoly. Also, competing roadways are unlikely to offer the same level of safety and convenience so that adds even more stability.”



“Investing in infrastructure is a crucial factor for national economic success. Jamaica's recent progress is closely linked to the ability of businesses to grow,” he added.



Economists note that this growth depends on the ability to use roads to access new customers across the island, as well as to transport tools, machinery and inventory.

Businesses that wish to expand into the international market will also need to use local ports to engage with both local and overseas suppliers and customers. Additionally, the global environmental crisis has created an urgent need for businesses to run on cleaner energy, therefore investment in energy utilities will also contribute to strengthening the economy.



— Alexis Monteith