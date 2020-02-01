PHOTO: Bye, Bye EU!
Joseph Afrane, bedecked in Union flag colours, yesterday holds up a sign saying “Bye, bye EU” on Parliament Square opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on the day that the UK formally leaves the European Union. Britain ends almost half a century of integration with its closest neighbours and leaves the European Union, starting a new -- but still uncertain -- chapter in its long history.
(Photo: AFP)
