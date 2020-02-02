Gardening — Cattleya Orchid Care

Cattleyas are what most people think of when they hear the word orchid. Producing large and fragrant flowers with vibrant colours that are commonly used in corsages, Cattleyas are a popular choice for beginners and experts alike. These plants are very sturdy and can take a lot of abuse from those who tend to forget to water. They are also tolerant of several temperature ranges. Miniature cattleyas are also available, which are great for those with limited space.



Light and Shade

Cattleyas need abundant though not intense light in order to grow and flower well. About 2,000-3,000-foot candles are satisfactory, and as with many orchids, the early morning sun is very important. An east window, or a south window with light shading such as a sheer curtain from the middle of February to the end of October, is ideal. LED Grow Lights are the best artificial light you can provide for cattleyas.



Temperature

Cattleyas thrive with a day temperature range between 70° and 80°F. At night there should be at least a 10-degree drop, around 60-64°F. This lower night temperature will help initiate flower buds and will promote stronger growth. Keeping the plants near a window is important if you do not provide artificial light. Cattleyas can be grown outside from June to late fall in areas with filtered light. Direct sun will burn the leaves.



Humidity

Cattleyas like a humidity of between 45% and 60%. This may be attained by the use of a humidifier, or by filling a saucer with crushed rock and placing it under the plants. Then, when you water, the run-off will fill the saucer, releasing humidity into the air via the crushed rock. However, make sure that the pot is elevated above the water level in the saucer.



Watering

Always use a clean form of water such as distilled, rainwater or reverse osmosis water for your plants. Cattleyas should be watered when the potting medium feels dry almost to the bottom of the pot. This generally occurs every week or so from the previous watering. If in doubt, don't water. Wait another day or two. Remember that small plants in clay pots can dry out within a couple of days. Plants should never stand in water.



Flowering

Cattleyas generally bloom large and fragrant flowers. The average flowering period for a cattleya is three to six weeks. Make sure to water more often when cattleyas are about to bloom, and throughout the blooming period. The flowers will drop when the blooming period is over.



Feeding

In the summer, cattleyas potted in fir bark should be fed every second watering with a half-strength solution of Grow More 20-10-20 fertiliser.



Potting

Medium-grade fir bark is one of the best potting mediums that can be used for cattleyas. In general, repotting should be done every two years in the spring. Repotting becomes necessary when the plant has outgrown its pot and the new growth reaches out over the edge, or when the potting medium has broken down. When repotting, choose a pot that is large enough to accommodate two or three years' growth (one or two new pseudobulbs per year).

To divide a plant simply pull it out of the pot and cut through the rhizome between the pseudobulbs leaving three to four bulbs per division. If possible try to untangle some of the roots for each division. You may have to cut some of the roots in order to divide the plant, but this is inevitable. Keep dry for the first week after repotting.



