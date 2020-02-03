PHOTO: Koffee Time
Jamaican Reggae Grammy winner Koffee gets a warm hug from her mother Jo-Ann Williams inside the VIP Lounge at Norman Manley International Airport yesterday.
The artiste, who became the first female solo act to take the prestigious music award, arrived home after attending the January 26 awards show and performing at a Super Bowl party Sunday night. (Photo: Norman Thomas).
