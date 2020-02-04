Minister wants Hanover farmers to step up production



LUCEA, Hanover — Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries J C Hutchinson says he will be working closely with stakeholders in Hanover to ensure that the parish improves on its 10th place in contribution to the country's domestic crop production.



Figures for 2019 have shown that the overall crop production from Hanover was approximately 26,400 tons. The figure makes the parish the tenth-largest contributor to domestic crop production. Its production figures, however, represents 3.8 per cent of the overall output from all the parishes in Jamaica.



Hutchinson, who was addressing a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) parish office for Hanover on Wednesday, argued that Hanover is capable of doing better.



“This, I think is very low. Hanover can do much better and I am going to see if we can make Hanover move up from the 10th place, that they even can reach in the top five,” stated Hutchinson.



“I would like to see Hanover be one of the leading parishes, and it can be done – and, it will be done.”



St Elizabeth is ranked first, followed by Manchester.



Hutchinson said there are many factors affecting farmers such as praedial larceny and the poor condition of farm roads.



The minister noted that while the Government is repairing a number of farm roads in the parish, the road leading to the RADA parish office, which is integral to farmers, exporters and others, is in need of dire attention.



The road in the area is the hub for other government agriculture operations such as a greenhouse operated by RADA, an agro-processing facility operated by RADA, a veterinary medical clinic, and a honey processing plant operated by the Hanover Bee Farmers Co-operative in the parish.



A new Hanover parish office for RADA is to be constructed at cost of $108 million.



