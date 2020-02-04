Minister wants Hanover farmers to step up production
LUCEA, Hanover — Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries J C Hutchinson says he will be working closely with stakeholders in Hanover to ensure that the parish improves on its 10th place in contribution to the country's domestic crop production.
Figures for 2019 have shown that the overall crop production from Hanover was approximately 26,400 tons. The figure makes the parish the tenth-largest contributor to domestic crop production. Its production figures, however, represents 3.8 per cent of the overall output from all the parishes in Jamaica.
Hutchinson, who was addressing a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) parish office for Hanover on Wednesday, argued that Hanover is capable of doing better.
“This, I think is very low. Hanover can do much better and I am going to see if we can make Hanover move up from the 10th place, that they even can reach in the top five,” stated Hutchinson.
“I would like to see Hanover be one of the leading parishes, and it can be done – and, it will be done.”
St Elizabeth is ranked first, followed by Manchester.
Hutchinson said there are many factors affecting farmers such as praedial larceny and the poor condition of farm roads.
The minister noted that while the Government is repairing a number of farm roads in the parish, the road leading to the RADA parish office, which is integral to farmers, exporters and others, is in need of dire attention.
The road in the area is the hub for other government agriculture operations such as a greenhouse operated by RADA, an agro-processing facility operated by RADA, a veterinary medical clinic, and a honey processing plant operated by the Hanover Bee Farmers Co-operative in the parish.
A new Hanover parish office for RADA is to be constructed at cost of $108 million.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy