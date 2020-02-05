Another way to support Sagicor Sigma Run beneficiaries

SPECIALLY curated bracelets have become a signature part of the fund-raising efforts for the Sagicor Sigma Run, and this year is no different.



With varying designs and styles available, the bracelets are available for purchase from the Sigma Run Secretariat located at the R Danny Williams Building in New Kingston at 28-48 Barbados Avenue. The bracelets cost $2,500 each.



A release from Sagicor said the arm accessories are designed by Curio Jamaica and are being sold to help with raising funds to meet the $55-million fund-raising target for the Sigma Run 2020 beneficiaries.



The beneficiaries for this year's charity run are – Clifton Boys' Home, Bustamante Hospital for Children Special Care Nursery, and Savanna-la-Mar Hospital.

All proceeds from the run and the respective fund-raising activities, the release said, will go towards the beneficiaries.



“We started doing these bracelets for Sigma Run some years ago and saw how much persons loved them, and so we decided to make it a staple item to help with raising funds for our Sigma Run beneficiaries each year,” shared Alysia White, executive director of the Sagicor Foundation and assistant vice-president and head of group marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica.



White added that purchasing the bracelets is a great way of giving back to the cause, as individuals can support a worthwhile, charitable initiative by buying the items and benefit from having a fashionable and beautiful accessory that lasts long after the actual race day.



Sigma Run race day is set for February 16. People interested in purchasing bracelets can visit the Sigma Run Secretariat or call the office at 876-936-7980-2, the release said.