I want a scholarship to study culinary arts in Canada

Dear Mr Brown,

I am interested in studying culinary arts in Canada at the graduate level. I am seeking a scholarship and I would like to know if you can assist me.

— EL



Dear EL:

I am not sure of your background, however, if you wish to study at the graduate level I will assume that you have some exposure or experience in the area.



I would definitely recommend a programme that deals with the business operations of culinary management, as this is a key marketable skill. Controlling food costs and profitability is of paramount importance.



For example, executive chefs oversee the daily operations of restaurants and hotel kitchens — this may include hiring, training and overseeing kitchen staff, as well as ensuring a high-quality, cost-effective product.



More specifically, the duties and responsibilities include:

• Training and motivating supervisors and culinary staff to meet and exceed established food preparation standards on a consistent basis;

• Teaching food preparation according to well-defined recipes;

• Utilising sound financial/business decision-making;

• Delegating as appropriate, to develop supervisors and subordinates to accept responsibility and meet clearly defined goals and objectives;

• Reviewing staffing levels to ensure that guest service, operational needs and financial objectives are met;

• Menu development and food costing;

• Food presentation;

• Compliance with food handling and sanitation standards;

• Maintenance of kitchen equipment;

• Proper grooming and hygiene standards for all kitchen staff; and

• Proper purchasing, receiving and food storage standards in the kitchen.



Canadian culinary operations programme



Lambton College offers a Canadian culinary operations programme. The course introduces students to Canadian-inspired culinary dishes and geographical gastronomy. Students learn best practices for health, safety, quality, and customer service. They also develop business operation skills, including purchasing, costing, and marketing and promotion.



There is a high demand for culinary professionals in Canada, and these skills can also be utilised internationally.



Please be advised that for the September 2020 intake, all Canadian culinary operations students will receive a CA$1,500 scholarship. This partial scholarship will be applied to semester one tuition cost on each letter of acceptance.

The highlights of the programme include:



• Students gain practical experience operating Lambton's on-campus Creations Restaurant (cafe, bistro, and fine dining).

• Sixty per cent of the curriculum involves hands-on application with Red Seal chefs.



I am the official representative of Lambton in Jamaica. Therefore, I can assist you with the entire process, should you indicate your interest.



Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, The Study & Work programme, Visas, or Appeals, etc. Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of jamaica2canada.com — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.