Guardsman responds to concerns
Dear Claudienne
I am a security guard and I am having some serious problems with Guardsman Limited and am asking if you can assist me and the rest of the guards.
Every fortnight they deduct National Housing Trust (NHT) from our salary and when we go to the NHT for the refund, they say that the company did not pay over the money. This is foolishness.
We have no one to talk to at the company. Also, there are lots of guards who pay insurance and loans through salary deductions and all the time their loans are in arrears because the money is not being sent to the loan companies on time.
Imagine you deduct my money and keep it for four months before sending my payment to the loan company.
So what you expect? My loan will go into arrears. Also, imagine this, you pay insurance premiums through salary deductions and when you go to the company to make a claim you learn that the policy has lapsed because for four months Guardsman had not paid over the money to the insurance company.
XX
Dear XX
After speaking with you,
Tell Claudienne contacted Guardsman.
The company asked for specific information as they said they wanted to contact you and get the details in regard to your payroll deduction problems.
However, Tell Claudienne told Guardsman that you had requested to remain annonymous.
Tell Claudienne received a statement from Guardsman on Wednesday February 5, via e-mail that reads as follows: “Thank you for your e-mail and contacting our company.
We have noted with concern the allegations regarding the withholding of security guards' deductions, which we are currently investigating.
As you will appreciate, the service of deducting and paying over monies to various institutions on behalf of thousands of security guards requires extensive administrative and human resource support.
This is a service that our guard companies provide without any related costs.
The details provided in the complaint are not the norm and we would require details of the particular case in order to investigate.
There may have been a delay, and we would have to determine the possible cause and at what point the delay occurred, as the guard companies pay over the deductions to the relevant institutions within a reasonable time.
The welfare of our security guards is of paramount importance and their concerns are being addressed.
As such, we invite any security guard who is having a challenge to get in touch with our office at 876-930-3591 /876- 820-6949 where our human resource/ payroll representatives have been tasked to handle these concerns.”
Respectfully yours, Guardsman Group of Companies. Please contact the company.
We wish you all the best. Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936- 9436 or cell 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver. com. Please include a contact phone number.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy