WELCOME HOME!

THE wait is finally over. After three long months in quarantine facilities in Florida, USA, Supreme Soul, winner of the 2019 Triple Crown series of races, touched down on home soil yesterday, to the relief of his trainer Anthony Nunes and his groom Adrian Taylor.

The four-year-old chestnut colt by Soul Warrior — Beware Baby travelled to Florida in late November 2019 to participate in the Caribbean Classic, which was run at Gulfstream Park on December 8, 2019.

Before his landing in Florida to compete in the Classic, Supreme Soul was drug-tested and found to be clean of all drugs and diseases. As is obligatory, he was tested after his participation in the Caribbean Classic and was found positive for tick fever.

“After running in the Caribbean Classic, as is the case in all racing jurisdictions, postrace tests were administered. It was at this time that Supreme Soul was tested and found to be carrying one of the two agents that causes tick fever.

“Now, we have a situation where the authorities in the US are saying that because tick fever is almost non-existent there, it takes time to get the medication to treat Supreme Soul properly.

“That is causing the delay, and it is costing the owner of Supreme Soul, a lot of money to keep him in quarantine,” Nunes said in an interview with this publication in early January of this year.

On his return to his homeland, Supreme Soul, will be kept, as per regulations, in quarantine for approximately five to seven days.

“To say that I am relieved and happy would be an understatement of massive proportions.

“Supreme Soul is here, and we will gladly wait out his time in local quarantine before taking him to the stables.

“Based on preliminary checks, there is no doubt that he is much slimmer, but he [Supreme Soul] seems happy. We had him grazing for about an hour after his arrival, and he looked lively but was a bit reluctant to enter his stall in the quarantine area.

“We took our time, and eventually, he went into the stall… and it's just a joy that this ordeal is finally over,” the trainer said.

Nunes then heaped praises on the media for highlighting the plight of Supreme Soul.

“I would like to say thanks to the Supreme Racing Guide and the other media houses in Jamaica, and those overseas, for giving attention to the ordeal faced by Supreme Soul and his connections.

“I strongly believe that the media played an important role in getting Supreme Soul back to Jamaica. My thanks and appreciation,” Nunes offered.

Senior veterinarian at the Jamaica Racing Commission, Dr Sophia Ramlal, who was present yesterday when Supreme Soul arrived home, said caution will still be taken before he is released to the general horse population at Caymanas Park.

“Supreme Soul has returned, and we are all happy with that development. Now we have to keep him in quarantine and monitor his progress. After five to seven days we will do our checks, and if he is well, Supreme Soul will return to his stables and the general population,” Dr Ramlal informed.