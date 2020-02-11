Digicel joins forces with Trend Media, CPFSA & NSSC

DIGICEL is today teaming up with Trend Media, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), and National Secondary Schools Council (NSSC) to coordinate Jamaica's participation in the global celebration of Safer Internet Day.

Under the hashtag #DigicelSID2020, a series of rap sessions, school talks and online discussions involving students from more than 30 rural and urban schools will take place in Kingston, St James and Portland.

“We're widening the scope of our efforts this year to cover more topics and empower even more participants to act as ambassadors for safer use of the Internet,” a company release quotes Elon Parkinson, public relations and communications manager at Digicel Jamaica.

He expressed the hope that, through Digicel and its partners shining a light on safer online practices, others will be inspired to play their part in reducing and reporting cyber bullying, trolling and online scams that confront young Internet users.

“What's great about Safer Internet Day this year is that it opens up a national conversation about how all of us can help to make the Internet a safe place for our young people,” Parkinson said.

“This is why our partnership with Trend Media, the CPFSA and the NSSC is so important to achieving this objective, because they, too, have the ability to reach, teach and equip more of young and not-so-young people with the digital life skills they need, even as the technology around them continues to change,” Parkinson added.

Safer Internet Day is celebrated globally in over one hundred countries every February.

The event is coordinated by the UK Safer Internet Centre.