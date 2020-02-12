Most in-demand professions in Canada

Dear Mr Brown,



I am considering migrating to Canada and I would like to know what you think are the most in-demand jobs in Canada.



— MR



Dear MR:



The Canadian economy is strong with an unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent for 2019.



There are many different types of jobs in many different sectors. Jobs pay living wages. A minimum wage of Can$15.00 equates to approximately Can$30,000/year, which is over J$3.2 million.



There have been reports that the most in-demand jobs (highest number of vacancies and/or emerging jobs being created) include:



Top-paying professions



Firstly, as a point of comparison, the average annual salaries of the highest-paying professions in Canada are:



• Specialist physicians — Can$350,000.00 (J$30 million);

• Judges— Can$260,000 (J$22.5 million);

• Senior managers of financial, communication, and other businesses — Can$220,500.00 (J$19.1 million);

• Senior managers of goods production, utilities, transportation, and construction companies — Can$205,000.00 (J$17.8 million);

• General practitioners and family physicians – Can$180,000.00 (J$15.6 million);

• Dentists – Can$175,000.00 (J$15.2 million);

• Lawyers – Can$165,000.00 (J$14.3 million).



Most in-demand jobs



Sales associates are in demand as retail trade is the country's largest employer in a strong economy. E-commerce is complementing rather than completely replacing brick-and-mortar shopping. These positions typically pay Can$57,000 per annum.



Administrative assistants who can take on functions such as accounting and bookkeeping, are most in demand. The typical salary is around Can$48,000.



Drivers ship goods and merchandise across the country — they are in demand. As such, a commercial vehicle licence is very marketable. In fact, the salary is typically Can $46,000.

Developers, who write computer code for apps or business software, typically earn around Can$93,000.



Receptionists enhance the customer experience and are in demand. The job now generally requires knowledge of telephone systems and computer programmes that record customer information. Receptionists make about Can$38,000.



Emerging jobs



Blockchain developers use technology to create digital money and has countless potential applications. Blockchain provides a permanent record of who owns what and when ownership is transferred in the digital world, creating a decentralised network for moving data and value that does not need to rely on a central authority or intermediaries.



Automation engineers, including robotics, are being used increasingly in many different fields, including surgery. Their salaries are in the range of Can$72,000.



Artificial intelligence (AI) researchers typically have a background in software engineering and data science and are tasked with building AI that can perform specific tasks, like spotting financial fraud, predicting customers' needs, or picking up relevant information as artificially intelligent machines feed on enormous amounts of data to spot trends and patterns and make predictions. Artificial intelligence engineers earn approximately Can$85,000.



Chief experience officers ensure that clients remain loyal to the company brand and convert from browsing online to purchasing a good or service. They generally have a background in quality assurance, customer service, operations, and marketing.



Live chat agents is a growing area, as they cater especially to millennials and Gen Z customers who seem to prefer texting to phone calls.



Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, The Study & Work programme, Visas or Appeals, etc.



Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.