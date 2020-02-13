MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions Wadadah FC and Falmouth United are on course to qualify for the mid-season final of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League as they lead their respective zones going into this weekend's final set of return-round games.



The race for places in the consolation final is not over, however, as the gaps in both zones are close with Falmouth United leading Zone One with 19 points, just one better than second-place defending champions Faulkland FC.



One point separates the top three teams in Zone Two as Wadadah FC lead Sandals South Coast on the second tiebreaker, more goals, as both are tied on 16 points and have the same goal difference of six, followed by FC Reno on 15 points.



Wadadah FC will meet Sandals South Coast in their crucial game at the UDC field on Saturday and will seek to avenge a first round loss, while Falmouth United host winless Super Star FC at Elleston Wakeland Complex.



Sandals South Coast could book their spot in the February 23 final with a repeat win over Wadadah FC, after taking their first game 2-1 in Whitehouse. They are unbeaten in their last eight games, four of which were draws.



Sandals South Coast boast one of the best defences in the competition with just four goals conceded, and they need to be in top form against a Wadadah FC team that can be as potent on any given day.



Wadadah FC are yet to find a consistent goal scorer but will hope the veteran Kemiro James, who leads them with four goals, and Keino Dyer can produce the goods.

Conroy Dixon has scored three for Sandals South Coast, who have found goals hard to come by.



A draw at the UDC field could see FC Reno sneak into the final with a win over Lilliput Rovers who they had beaten 2-0 in the first round.



Lilliput Rovers scored four times in the first half last week against Hopewell United but had to hang on for a 4-3 win. They cannot afford to be as careless against an FC Reno team that have scored 14 goals so far, while the St James club has conceded 16.



Falmouth United should not have any issues dealing with Super Star FC — the only team yet to win a game and have given up 20 goals in nine games played.



Falmouth United, the only team not to lose a game, are on fire. They have not conceded a goal in their last four games and have won their last three in a row.



Peter Campbell has scored in their last two games, while Dante Green — who joined the club in January — has scored three. Falmouth United will look to go into the consolation final with a morale-boosting victory.



Super Star have shown flashes here and there, holding defending champions Faulkland FC goalless in Montego Bay in the first round, then leading them last weekend before losing 1-2.

If they can put up a fight on Sunday, Faulkland could book back-to-back spots in the final with a win over Harmony FC at Jarrett Park.