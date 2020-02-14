Classics head for North Coast

The Jamaica Classic Car Club (JCCC) will head for the north coast this Sunday as part of their monthly lyme events, the destination, Roxborough Restaurant Bar and Grill, St Ann's Bay, St Ann.



“We're expecting a great turnout from members on that side of the island to show off their classics,” Jason Lawson, president of the JCCC, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.



Lawson and his Kingston convoy are expected to reach the venue around midday. The club is coming off a strong start to their 2020 when their last event in January at Hope Gardens saw 45 cars take part.



“That event was a successful one. We had an excellent turnout by members and had a great vibe,” he said.



That vibe attracted a sizeable crowd as the widening scope of what is a classic has increased the variety of vehicle types and models on display. The club has also been encouraging their members to bring out their classics even if they're not in pristine condition.



--- Rory Daley