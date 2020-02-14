Auto readers are winners
Two lucky readers of the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine, Frederick Northover and Gary Williams, received gifts courtesy of SHACMAN Jamaica, when they participated in the section's Instagram Swag Bay Giveaway.
“I find the Observer's Auto section very interesting. The photos, the content all make it a great read. It's always very concise and to the point,” said Northover.
Northover, who works for a trucking company, liked the review of the SHACMAN F3000 6x4 Dump truck in last Friday's publication and was prompted to enter.
“My family and I aren't really accustomed to winning anything, but it was pretty straightforward to enter and I said I'd just give it a try,” he said.
Williams, one of the two that made it to the Jamaica Observer's Beechwood Avenue location to accept their prizes and grab a photo op with a SHACMAN truck, was also an avid reader of the section and a fan of commercial equipment.
“I'm a big reader of the Auto section and follow them on Instagram,” Williams said.
He too was happy with winning.
— Rory Daley
