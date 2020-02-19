HAGUE, Trelawny — For the first time in the 65-year history of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show, the event will have the prime minister of Jamaica doing the official opening duties.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected do the honours on Ash Wednesday, February 26, at 10:00 am.



Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw, Jamaica Agricultural Society President Lenworth Fulton, and a host of other stakeholders are also expected to be in attendance.



Players in the agriculture sector are already touting the planned attendance of the prime minister as a major move by the organisers to revive the once-popular show, which had lost its appeal in recent years.



Custos of Trelawny and patron of the show Paul Muschett said over the past several years he has refused to associate himself with the event because of its dismal quality.



“What is happening this time around, regarding the organisation and the plans for this year's staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show, is truly a game-changer.

It's the first time, to my knowledge, that a prime minister will be opening the show. It's the first time in a long time that I have seen so much interest being shown by the farmers and the wider public,” he revealed.



Custos Muschett explained that in previous years farmers weren't able to receive their prize monies, the public was unimpressed with the farm produce on display, and myriad other things.



“These were some of the things which have reduced what was once dubbed as one of the island's premier agricultural and livestock shows to nothing but a poppy-show. But things seem to be vastly better this year, and I am ready to host the prime minister and all the other dignitaries who are slated to attend this year's staging,” he declared.



Fulton, in the meantime, has thrown his full backing behind the show, stressing that “the show is very important to us”.



He noted that, after several years of decline the show, which he claimed was the number one agriculture and livestock show in the Caribbean, is improving.



“From what I saw last year, the show was the best on record. My only question is, 'Can we better last year?'... I have seen the answer — it's a resounding, 'Yes',” Fulton said at the recent launch of the event.



The Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show starts on February 25 with a 'Youth Expo in Agriculture', and climaxes on Ash Wednesday, February 26, with a raft of agricultural and industrial displays during the day, followed by a stage show starting at 8:00 pm featuring some of Jamaica's leading entertainers.



The two-day event is being held under the theme: 'Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change'.