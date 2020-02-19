iCreate Limited raises $24m from bond issue

Start-up company iCreate Limited has raised $24 million through the issue of a bond arranged by Sagicor Investments Limited.

The bond, which was issued on February 7, 2020, has semi-annual coupon payments and matures in five years. This has provided the company with additional capital to grow the business and pay down liabilities, which stand at $37 million.

iCreate, with registered office at 72B Hope Road, Kingston 6, is a subsidiary of eMedia Interactive Group Limited. The company, through partnership, is a creative institute of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, with its principal activity being to develop and deliver degree and certificate courses to students in creative fields such as advertising, film, animation, graphic design, mobile games, fashion design and more.

STRONG ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019

In its just-released unaudited 2019 financial report, iCreate recorded strong revenue growth of $48.3 million, an increase of 51.6% when compared to the corresponding period of 2018. This strong revenue growth was attributable to increased physical capacity at the Kingston location and the opening of its Montego Bay branch during the year.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the company recorded revenue growth of 185% or $4.5 million over the corresponding quarter of 2018. Gross profit for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 increased from $20 million to $33.5 million or 67% over the prior period. Gross profit margin improved from 63% to 69% when compared to the similar period last year.

NET LOSS ON

Total comprehensive income for the period under review recorded a net loss of $34 million compared to a $14.8-million loss recorded in 2018. This was due primarily to lower-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter, as a result of the timing of some contracts slated to be finalised in the first three months of 2019 which will not materialise until the first quarter of 2020.

Additionally, the company performed an assessment of its receivables and increased its credit loss provisions by $8.3 million, which was recorded in the fourth quarter. Overall, increased legal, professional and regulatory fees associated with listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, increased expected credit losses relating to receivables, and increased depreciation charges arising from investment in training equipment and leasehold improvement at the Kingston and Montego Bay locations adversely impacted the bottom line.

Notwithstanding the overall performance in 2019, the company's significant capital investment in training equipment and physical capacity in 2019 has positioned it for growth in revenue and profitability in the coming years.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The outlook for iCreate is positive, given some bold decisions in 2019 — including the move to increase provision for credit losses.

With the iCreate infrastructure now at 100% completion, the company expects a positive return on investment as it strategically increases market penetration, diversifies product offerings, and creates key partnerships.

iCreate reports that it continues to enjoy a student satisfaction rating above 80% with the Montego Bay office showing good signs of growth and its successful expansion into Trinidad and Tobago. That location started recording revenues within just one month of launch.

NEW SENIOR APPOINTMENT

iCreate has advised that Antoinette Hamilton has been appointed to the position of chief financial officer. She will be responsible for the financial operations of iCreate Limited.

Hamilton is a chartered accountant with over 12 years of audit and financial expertise in the private sector. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies (Accounting) from The University of the West Indies, completed the Certified Public Accountant qualifications with the Georgia State Board of Accountancy, USA, and is currently pursuing an MBA in Banking and Finance at the Mona School of Business and Management. She also serves as a member of the advisory board of Jamaica Business Development Corporation.