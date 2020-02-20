'A Show of Love'
Sandals volunteers spend quality time with Hanover Infirmary staff, residents
NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Shades of red and white, loving smiles, great food, gifts and pampering, greeted the over 80 residents and staff at the Hanover Infirmary, a day before Valentine's Day.
Resort staff from Sandals, Beaches, and Grand Pineapple Negril, spearheaded 'A Show of Love' at the State-run institution, as part of their two-day Valentine's Day celebration for guests, team members, and the community's most needy.
According to Hyacinth Hilton, matron at the infirmary, Sandals Resorts in Negril continue to be a valued supporter of the institution, and they appreciate the partnership.
“We are always so happy when we hear that Sandals is coming.
What I personally appreciate most of all is how they treat the residents.
The volunteers are respectful, very sociable and full of life and love that they freely share with everyone.
One of our residents was so touched that he asked to sing to the team as his way of thanking them for this fantastic treat,” she shared.
The close to 30 volunteers served and assisted in feeding residents a deliciously prepared meal of fish, chicken, steamed vegetables, ground provisions, pastries, and fruit juice. Residents also received packages with clothing, shoes, bed linen, toiletries, and other items.
The team also spent quality time with the elderly, playing board games, and providing spa services to them. Many received head, neck and back massages from the Red Lane® Spa therapists, while other team members assisted with hair and nail grooming.
The grateful residents, also did their own 'Show of Love' to the volunteers, through spirited singing, dancing and shouts of “God bless and thank you.”
For Sandals, Beaches and Grand Pineapple Negril's volunteers, the visit was not done to only provide tangible items to the infirmary, but to also spend quality time with the elderly.
“I am always on board every time we hear of a visit to the infirmary. It is always such a fulfilling feeling to give back to the elderly. The laughter and stories shared with them are always memories I will treasure daily,” said volunteer Anjelica Nunez.
Sandals Resorts in Negril continue to provide support to the Hanover Infirmary and other facilities catering to the underserved in society in keeping with the hotel chain's commitment to impacting lives through charitable projects and partnerships.
