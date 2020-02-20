Sport Diary — Thursday February 20

FRIDAY

ISSA Headley Cup second- round

Cornwall College vs May Day@ Cornwall College - 10:00 am



ISSA boys' basketball national play-offs

U-16- Herbert Morrison vs Jamaica College @ Herbert Morrison - 2:00 pm

U-19- Herbert Morrison vs Kingston College@ Herbert Morrison - 3:30 pm



ISSA Western Conference girls' basketball

Herbert Morrison vs MoBay High @Holland High - 1:30 pm

Holland High vs Mt Alvernia High@ Holland High - 3:00 pm



St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Marl Road FC vs King Gate FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm



SATURDAY

ISSA Headley Cup second-round

Cornwall College vs May Day @ Cornwall College - 10:00 am



SUNDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Mid-season final Falmouth United vs FC Reno @ Jarrett Park - 3:00 pm



MONDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Fire House FC vs Heights FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm



ISSA girls' football

Zone C

Mt Alvernia High vs Green Pond High @ Cornwall College - 3:00 pm

Frome Technical vs Merlene Ottey High @ Frome - 3:00 pm



TUESDAY

ISSA Western Conference girls' basketball

MoBay High vs William Knibb @ Mt Alvernia High - 1:30 pm

Mt Alvernia High vs Herbert Morrison @ Mt Alvernia High - 3:00 pm



St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Discipline FC vs Paradise FC@ UDC field - 3:00 pm



WEDNESDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Montego Bay Boys Club vs Granville FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm

