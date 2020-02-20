Sport Diary — Thursday February 20
FRIDAY
ISSA Headley Cup second- round
Cornwall College vs May Day@ Cornwall College - 10:00 am
ISSA boys' basketball national play-offs
U-16- Herbert Morrison vs Jamaica College @ Herbert Morrison - 2:00 pm
U-19- Herbert Morrison vs Kingston College@ Herbert Morrison - 3:30 pm
ISSA Western Conference girls' basketball
Herbert Morrison vs MoBay High @Holland High - 1:30 pm
Holland High vs Mt Alvernia High@ Holland High - 3:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Marl Road FC vs King Gate FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
ISSA Headley Cup second-round
Cornwall College vs May Day @ Cornwall College - 10:00 am
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Mid-season final Falmouth United vs FC Reno @ Jarrett Park - 3:00 pm
MONDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Fire House FC vs Heights FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
ISSA girls' football
Zone C
Mt Alvernia High vs Green Pond High @ Cornwall College - 3:00 pm
Frome Technical vs Merlene Ottey High @ Frome - 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
ISSA Western Conference girls' basketball
MoBay High vs William Knibb @ Mt Alvernia High - 1:30 pm
Mt Alvernia High vs Herbert Morrison @ Mt Alvernia High - 3:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Discipline FC vs Paradise FC@ UDC field - 3:00 pm
WEDNESDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Montego Bay Boys Club vs Granville FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
