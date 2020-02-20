Mt Alvernia hunt third win against Holland High in girls' basketball

Defending champions Mt Alvernia High will go after their third straight win in the ISSA Western Conference Girls' basketball when they play Holland High School in the second game of a double-header at Holland High tomorrow.



Mt Alvernia have won their first two games by wide margins, beating William Knibb Memorial 72-6 last week and got by Montego Bay High 61-19 on Monday afternoon.



Holland High are also coming off a win as well, after beating William Knibb Memorial by two points (21-19) in a close game played at Montego Bay High on Monday.



In the first game tomorrow, Herbert Morrison will play Montego Bay High, starting at 1:30 pm.



Mt Alvernia dominated their game against their cross-town rivals, as Chrisania Thorpe led all players with 20 points and nine steals, and Tiana Wilson scored 16 points. Petrina Brown and Ashley Amore scored eight points each.



The champions led 19-2 after the first quarter and were up 32-3 at half-time and 48-7 after three quarters, as they cruised to an easy win.

Toni-Ann Campbell and Ramona Daley both scored five points for Montego Bay High School.



In the first game, Holland High came back from trailing 0-4 after the first quarter to beat William Knibb by two points after being tied at 13-all at the end of the third quarter.



William Knibb Memorial led 4-0 after the first quarter and were up 9-7 at the half-time break, before Holland High rallied to tie the game at the end of the third quarter, and continued their momentum to win 21-19.



Jemelia Hines scored seven points and Dymond Frazer scored six for the winners, while Bryana Coleman scored a game high 13 points and had five rebounds for William Knibb, as Alexia Anderson and Danalia Clarke both scored four points each.