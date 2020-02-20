MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions FC Reno will take on Falmouth United in the end-of-round final of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League at Jarrett Park on Sunday, starting at 3:00pm.



The team booked their spots — FC Reno's first since the 2014 season and the first ever final for Falmouth United— after topping their respective zones at the end of the return- round last weekend.



Falmouth United, the only unbeaten team left in the competition, topped Zone 1 with 22 points, one more than defending champions Faulkland FC, while FC Reno finished with 18 points in Zone Two, one more than Wadadah FC and Sandals South Coast.



The third-round which will be played on a cross zone format, with teams from either zone playing each other once, will start on March 8.



Ten-man Falmouth United completed the return round, without conceding a goal, with a 3-0 win over winless Super Star FC in Falmouth to top Zone One with 22 points, one more than defending champions Faulkland FC who beat Harmony FC 2-0 in a game that saw three players — two from the winners — being ejected.



Two late goals — Jashane Foster's first of the season in the 69th minute and another in time added by Jessan Mahabier — carried FC Reno to their fifth win of the season and into the mid-season final.



Lilliput Rovers were reduced to 10 players in the 24th minute when Shamarie Smart was sent off.



At UDC field in Montego Bay, Sandals South Coast led 1-0 late and had appeared to be on their way to a second win over Wadadah FC and the top spot in the zone before an 89th-minute goal from Hardley Barnes rescued a point for the home team.



Orlando Barnes had scored in the 32nd minute to give Sandals South Coast the lead.



Falmouth United continued their hot run, beating Super Star FC 3-0 with goals from Duran Panton in the 15th minute while Jamar Scott added a second in the 48th minute — both scoring for the first time this season.



Scott was, however, sent off in the 73rd minute but Donte Green made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute, scoring his fourth goal since joining the club in January.



Faulkland FC stayed in second place behind Falmouth United after their testy game against Harmony FC at Jarrett Park. Faulkland FC lost Marvin Sangster and Tyshan Hill while Harmony FC had Richard Henry sent off as well.



Ewan Barton scored for the second-straight game to give Faulkland FC the lead in the 81st minute, before Obrien Robinson scored in time added for the final score.



Montego Bay United beat George's Plain 2-0 for the second time this season, with Keniel Kirlew converting a 37th-minute penalty kick and Paul Spence scoring an own goal in the 55th minute.



Hopewell United and Coopers Pen drew 1-1 at Orchard with the home team taking the lead in the 20th minute, but Gary Anderson equalised for Coopers Pen in the 53rd minute.



Hopewell United finished the game with 10 players after Ricardo Scott was sent off after getting his second yellow card.



