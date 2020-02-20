Multimillion-dollar upgrades for four St James health centres
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Four health centres in St James are earmarked to benefit from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund's (JSIF) massive infrastructure project, which forms part of a grant from the European Union estimated at a value of $154 million.
The project, which falls under the JSIF's Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP), is scheduled to start within the next month, and forms part of the Government's Community Renewal Programme, managed by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).
The announcement was made recently at an official launch held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.
“JSIF is committed to the safety and security of all health workers and its patients, hence it is of utmost importance that we implement all the necessary amenities so that both health workers and patients can enjoy an aesthetical healthy environment,” explained Omar Sweeney, managing director of JSIF.
Sweeney further noted that the project will include a comprehensive expansion programme, spanning health centres in the communities of Adelphi, Barrett Town, Granville, and Flanker.
Additionally, he explained that the project will be beneficial to over 70 health workers and more than 15,000 residents within the various communities.
Some of the key components of the infrastructure project include construction of dental offices, a mental health office, additional pharmacies, seven consultation rooms, public health offices and treatment rooms, erection of a perimeter fencing, retro-fitting of the Barrett Town Health Centre to facilitate disability access, and the rehabilitation of sanitary conveniences.
