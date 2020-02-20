Love for the homeless

Miss Montego Bay 2019 Shakarita Porter and 1st runner-up Shante Jarrett teamed up on Valentine’s Day to feed a number of homeless people at the Open Heart Charity Mission in Montego Bay.

After serving lunch, the beauties handed out Hershey chocolates to each patron. Here, Porter (right) serves lunch, provided by Peppa’s Restaurant, to one of the patrons. Beverages were provided by Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited.