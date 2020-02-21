Auto readers win gifts

PRINCE Palmer, Toni-Ann Dyer, and Stacy-Ann Dunbar are this week’s winners in Jamaica Observer’s weekly Auto magazine Instagram Swag Bay Giveaway.



The trio received gift bags at Jamaica Observer’s headquarters on Beechwood Avenue in Kingston, courtesy SHACMAN Jamaica.



“I normally enter social media competitions, it’s been a while since I have won something so I’m happy to win this,” Palmer told Auto magazine.



Palmer confessed he wasn’t a regular reader of the weekly publication, but stumbled across it on social media.



“I will now start looking out for it,” he said.



For Dyer, she heard about the contest via word of mouth.



“My friend entered as well. She told me about it and I decided to enter. I’ve been winning a lot of things on Instagram lately,” she said.



Last week, Fredrick Northover and Gary Williams claimed their prizes.



Now entering its third week, the Instagram Swag Bay Giveaway continues for the month of February. A question is asked on Instagram weekly and the answer is found in the Jamaica Observer’s weekly Auto magazine, published every Friday. Winners are selected the following Monday.



— Rory Daley