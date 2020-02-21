Auto readers win gifts
PRINCE Palmer, Toni-Ann Dyer, and Stacy-Ann Dunbar are this week’s winners in Jamaica Observer’s weekly Auto magazine Instagram Swag Bay Giveaway.
The trio received gift bags at Jamaica Observer’s headquarters on Beechwood Avenue in Kingston, courtesy SHACMAN Jamaica.
“I normally enter social media competitions, it’s been a while since I have won something so I’m happy to win this,” Palmer told Auto magazine.
Palmer confessed he wasn’t a regular reader of the weekly publication, but stumbled across it on social media.
“I will now start looking out for it,” he said.
For Dyer, she heard about the contest via word of mouth.
“My friend entered as well. She told me about it and I decided to enter. I’ve been winning a lot of things on Instagram lately,” she said.
Last week, Fredrick Northover and Gary Williams claimed their prizes.
Now entering its third week, the Instagram Swag Bay Giveaway continues for the month of February. A question is asked on Instagram weekly and the answer is found in the Jamaica Observer’s weekly Auto magazine, published every Friday. Winners are selected the following Monday.
— Rory Daley
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy