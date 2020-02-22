CARING FOR Dendrobium Orchids

These are warm-growing dendrobiums which should perform well in household temperatures. Blooming season is spring through fall.



Light

The dendrobium phalaenopsis do well in an east window receiving direct sunlight until 11:00 or 11:30 am and shade for the rest of the day. A south window is also suitable, but remember that the sun's intensity increases dramatically from March 1 to the beginning of October. A sheer curtain should be used then to filter this stronger light. The other problem with a south window is that in mid-summer the sun gets so high that it fails to reach the plant. One can place these plants outside in bright shade from June 1 to September 1, being watchful for frost.



Watering

These plants are evergreen and do not require a rest period as some orchaids do. They should be watered as they approach dryness. This can vary from two to five days, depending on humidity, air movement and the amount of light they receive.



Fertilising

We highly recommend Green Jungle Orchid Food, especially formulated to work with rain, distilled, reverse osmosis water or water low in alkalinity. Fertilise with Green Jungle every time you water, all year round. This is the fertiliser that we developed and use on our own plants. The results have been excellent.



When using tap or well water, these plants should be fertilised every two to three weeks in the summer and once every month in the winter. Use Grow More 20-10-20 for year-round growth and flowering.



Temperatures

These are warm-growing dendrobiums, so they like nights of 60-65 degrees F and days of 70-85 degrees F.



Blooms

The bloom sprays appear from the top of the canes when mature and usually have 5-20 flowers that last from one to three months. Some are scented. When the blooms are done, cut the sprays just where they meet the canes. Canes have the potential of producing several sprays from the upper leaf axils.



Repotting

Repotting should be done only as the mix breaks down (every two to three years) or as the plant outgrows the pot(when the canes start growing out over the edge of the pot). They can be divided when large, leaving three canes per division.





