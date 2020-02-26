One wheel wheelie...

Devontae Melephant (left) and Andrew Thomas are having fun as they wheelie on the road outside Homestead Primary School in Spanish Town last Thursday. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT