Woman zipped boyfriend in suitcase and left him to die
AUTHORITIES in Florida have arrested a woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for help, and leaving him locked inside until he died, according to sheriff's office documents.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office took Sarah Boone, 42, into custody on second-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Torres Jr, 42, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.
Boone called 911 Monday afternoon from her Winter Park home and told dispatchers her boyfriend was dead, news outlets reported. Investigators said she claimed they had been drinking the night before and agreed it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek, according to an arrest affidavit from the sheriff's office.
Boone reportedly admitted she zipped Torres into the suitcase, went upstairs to bed and awoke the next morning to find him still inside and unresponsive, the document alleged.
The sheriff's office said Boone's statements didn't line up with video evidence found on her phone showing a blue suitcase facing downward with Torres trying to free himself. In the video, he called for help and yelled that he couldn't breathe, deputies wrote in the affidavit.
Boone could be heard laughing and saying: “That's what I feel like when you cheat on me,” according to the document.
It's unclear whether Boone has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy